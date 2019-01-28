Local News

Crews extinguish Waianae house fire

Posted: Jan 27, 2019 10:46 AM HST

Updated: Jan 27, 2019 07:17 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - No one was injured in a fire in Waianae.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday on Koolina Street.

Fire crews arrived at 7:58 a.m. to find a one-story single family residence with smoke emanating from the rear of the house.

Second alarm units were cancelled while enroute. 

The fire was extinguished at 8:20 a.m.  

No one was home at the time.

The fire is under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined.  

Fire damage estimates are not available at this time.

