HONOLULU (KHON2) –There was a large boat fire off Ala Moana.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The crew from the fishing vessel that caught fire was taken to Pier 38.

The captain of the boat says that seven passengers were forced to jump into a life raft after a fire broke out in the hull of their boat which was overcome by smoke.

Five crew members were scene by EMS but none were taken to a hospital. No one was injured.