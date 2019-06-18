Crash closes Joseph P. Leong Highway in Haleiwa

Honolulu police have closed Joseph P. Leong Highway in Haleiwa to investigate a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred right across the North Shore Market Place on the highway.

Witnesses say that they heard a large boom when a car that was heading north collided into a pickup truck towing a Bobcat.

The truck was heading the opposite direction and when the crash happened, witness tells us that the front part of the car, including the door and dashboard was taken out after crashing into the trailer and flipped over.

Officials say that the driver, identified as 28-year-old Manase Pasi of Hauula, has died.

Witnesses say that the truck driver and passengers were in shock but didn’t appear to be physically hurt.

Traffic was rerouted through Haleiwa town on Kamehameha Highway.