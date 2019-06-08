Cracks in steel arms of Honolulu rail system could delay project

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Cracks in steel arms that are supposed to hold up shade canopies for Honolulu's rail system could cause delays in HART's interim opening planned for December 2020.

The problem was discovered a couple of months ago, and Hart's CEO told the board this week that he thinks a fix can be done in time to catch up on the schedule.

But some on the board are skeptical.

On Friday, June 7, HART submitted its latest revision of its financial recovery plan to the Federal Transit Administration, a version that has the city paying tens of millions more up front, before the feds will release any more grant money.