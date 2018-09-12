Couple visiting for their anniversary won't let Olivia ruin their celebration

(KHON2) - One couple from Oregon isn’t letting Tropical Storm Olivia get in the way of celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Erin and Jay Cimfl got married 19 years ago. They won a trip to Hawaii in a raffle at a work holiday party.

The couple spent some time in Oahu and are now on their way to Maui, where the worst of the storm is expected.

Tropical Storm Olivia took these tourists by surprise.

“We figured Hurricane lane has already happened so what are the odds there would be another one on the back of that one,” Erin tells KHON2.

Erin says she picked September hoping it wouldn’t be too crowded since it’s off season for traveling.

So how worried are they?

“It seems like you guys have things under control when this happens but we’re hoping for the best,” Erin said.