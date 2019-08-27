County of Kauai acquires over 400 acres in Waimea from Kikiaola Land Company

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Kauai is announcing the purchase of 417 acres of agriculture land from the Kikiaola Land Company Ltd. on Monday.

“We thank the Faye family and Kikiaola Land Company for the sale of this land to the County of Kauai,” said Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami. “This $5.3 million sale will provide the potential to discuss future recreation, housing, and economic uses with the Westside community. The Faye’s have been long time stewards of this important area, and we at the County of Kauai are humbled to take responsibility for this land. We look forward to engaging with the community about the future.”

Kikiaola Land Company Board Chair George Christensen said Kikiaola is pleased to partner with the County of Kauai to provide recreation and economic development opportunities for west Kauai through the sale of this farm land to county.

“For close to a century, this acreage was some of the most productive sugar cane land in the Hawaiian islands. Now, after lying mostly fallow for decades, it will become productive again,” said Board Chair Christensen. “We have deep roots in the communities of Waimea and Kekaha, and the Faye family is committed to improving the quality of life in west Kauai. We believe this transaction will breathe new life into our side of the island, and we congratulate Mayor Kawakami for having the vision to see a bright future for Waimea and west Kauai.”

“On behalf of the Kauai County Council, we are deeply grateful to the Faye Family and Kikiaola Land Company for this truly unique and exciting opportunity,” said County Council Chair Arryl Kaneshiro. “It is our hope that this transaction will have a positive impact on the west Kauai community for future generations.”