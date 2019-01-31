Correctional reform bills to be heard Friday

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

Honolulu (KHON2) - Two legislative measures introduced as a result of the report of the Task Force on Prison Reform will be heard on February 1 by the House Committee on Public Safety, Veterans and Military Affairs. The public hearing will begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Correctional Oversight Coordinator and Commision

HB 1552 proposes to establish a correctional oversight coordinator and commission to implement improvements to the State correctional and parole system, and investigate complaints involving prisons and jails. It is modeled after eight other states that have enacted similar oversight panels.

Minimum-security Drug Treatment Facility

HB 1551 proposes a minimum-security drug treatment facility for short-term adult offenders, to be built in Halawa Valley at the site of the proposed Oahu Community Correctional Center. It would house up to 450 drug offenders and work furlough inmates.

Earlier this month the Task Force on Prison Reform, chaired by Supreme Court Associate Justice Michael Wilson, released the results of its two-year study of the Hawaii correctional system.