HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Department of Environmental Services say that contractors will be working on sewage lines this week in Kailua.

This is on residential streets in the Keolu Hills area.

Crews will be working from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and sometimes overnight.

There may be lane closures.

Drivers are asked to use caution and keep an eye out for workers.