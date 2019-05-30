Contract to supply DOE with beef awarded to local cattle company

HONOLULU (KHON2) - May is National Beef month. We talked with third generation rancher Bobby Farias, who is the president of Kunoa Cattle Company.

Kunoa Cattle Company's inception was in 2014. It was a business that was needed to utilize all of the cattle available in Hawaii.

The product is 100% local so it is local ranchers. The plant has 51 employees on the west side right now and distribute through local distributors to local markets.

Kunoa just got a contract with the DOE. Kunoa has 100% of the contract for Kauai and 50% of the market share for the Oahu DOE contract.