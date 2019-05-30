Local News

Contract to supply DOE with beef awarded to local cattle company

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 03:18 PM HST

Updated: May 29, 2019 03:53 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - May is National Beef month. We talked with third generation rancher Bobby Farias, who is the president of Kunoa Cattle Company.

Kunoa Cattle Company's inception was in 2014. It was a business that was needed to utilize all of the cattle available in Hawaii.

The product is 100% local so it is local ranchers. The plant has 51 employees on the west side right now and distribute through local distributors to local markets. 

Kunoa just got a contract with the DOE. Kunoa has 100% of the contract for Kauai and 50% of the market share for the Oahu DOE contract.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News