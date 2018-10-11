Continuous lane closures scheduled this weekend on H1 Freeway

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises Oahu motorists that one to two lanes will be closed continuously over the weekend on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Vineyard Boulevard onramp and the Likelike Highway offramp (Exit 20A), for shoulder and guardrail work. Closures will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, and will end at 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. During this time, all onramps and offramps will remain open.

Specific closure details for this project are:

Right lane and shoulder lane will be closed between the Houghtailing Street offramp (Exit 20B) and the Likelike Highway offramp (Exit 20A), on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, through Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, beginning at 8 p.m., 24 hours a day.

Two right lanes will be closed between the Vineyard Boulevard onramp and the Houghtailing Street overpass, on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018, through Monday morning, Oct. 15, 2018, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly.

If work is completed ahead of time, the closure restriction will be lifted. Electronic message boards have been posted throughout the area to warn motorists of the closures. Police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control. Emergency vehicles, first responders and TheBus have been notified of the closures and will be allowed through the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time and to use alternate routes to get to their destinations. HDOT encourages the public to stay up to date with our state’s roadwork schedule by visiting the HDOT website at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/