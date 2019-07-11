Construction for the Thirty Meter Telescope to begin on July 15

Last month the state issued a notice to proceed for the Thirty Meter telescope. Construction will begin the week of July 15.

As construction begins, Governor David Ige says that the number one priority is everyone’s safety.

There will be lane closures for health and safety reasons, especially when moving large and heavy equipment on trucks.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) issued an advisory for potential lane and road closures.

Starting July 15 at 7 a.m., Mauna Kea Access Road will be closed 24/7 until all the equipment is up the hill. DOT will also issue lane restrictions on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) will close down the mountain for hunting and public safety.

Governor Ige said that some telescopes have been decomissioned and two telescopes have undergone the environmental review process for removal and site restoration.

The governor also said that he is open to meet and engage with those who oppose the project and respects their perspectives as the project moves forward.

Governor Ige is also working with Mayor Kim and a group of members in the community to achieve a much broader vision of Mauna Kea as a symbol of peace and international cooperation and collaboration.