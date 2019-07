The off-leash park will be at Kalo Place Mini Park along Varsity Place on the eastbound side of the H-1 Freeway.

The city says construction will start on the last week of June.

They say the project is thanks to a donation from the Hawaiian Humane Society.

The park will be fenced in with areas for both small and large dogs.

As a result of the new construction, the closure of the mini park will be extended through the month of August.