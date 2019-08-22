Connecticut police searching for former Kalihi woman find a body, but can’t confirm it’s her

Discouraging news for friends and family of a former Hawaii woman missing in Connecticut. Police there have found a body in the area they were searching, but have not confirmed that it’s her.

Police have arrested Perrie Mason’s fiance for an assault that happened last week. News reports say he’s also the prime suspect for Mason’s disappearance

Here in Hawaii, friends and family gathered to support each other during this difficult time.

Those who know 31-year-old Perrie Mason are still in disbelief that no one has seen her since Saturday. They gathered at Saint Andrew’s Cathedral to share good thoughts and build hope that she’s still safe.

“I do pray and I know in my heart that God will prevail and bring her back,” said Chuck Rogers, a former co-worker.

“I’d like to share how special she was, an awesome mother who loved her boys more than anything,” said former co-worker Miliama Faasuvalu.

“It’s touching, it is. It’s actually heartwarming, the fact that there are a lot of people that loved her cause of the fact that she was so sweet, she had a really good heart,” said Karlos Mason, Perrie’s cousin.

Mason moved to Connecticut with her two boys, ages 11 and 12, last year. She grew up in Kalihi, went to Farrington High School, and worked at District Court.

Friends say she moved to be with her fiance, Jason Watson. It’s being reported that he was arrested Tuesday for assaulting and strangling her last week Thursday. He has not been charged.

When we spoke with her sister on Tuesday, she did mention that the couple had recently broken up.

“She did indicate that there were some relationship issues and she was thinking about what’s best for her sons, her two sons and herself,” said Vao Horlback.

Loved ones here anxiously wait for better news.

“A little sad because we were hoping for the best to come out and we just need to get closure. That’s what we’re just waiting for and we’re just waiting for her to return to her precious children and the rest of her family,” said Tiva Sevao, a family friend.

Mason’s sister says the body was found near where the fiance works. But it could take weeks to make the identification.