Community meeting seeks public input on Lake Wilson

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is invited to a community meeting to discuss future plans for the Wahiawa Freshwater State Recreation Area, including Lake Wilson.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 5:30 p.m. check-in, 6-8 p.m. meeting at Wahiawa District Park, Hale Koa Multipurpose Room, 1139 Kilani Ave.

The meeting will be led by he University of Hawaii Community Design Center (UH CDC) in the School of Architecture.

UH CDC has entered into an agreement with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to perform a study and proof-of-concept design of Lake Wilson in the Wahiawa Freshwater State Recreation Area.

The overall study and design work will conceptualize the programming and innovative redesign of the freshwater park with a focus on ecological design, resource protection, placemaking, recreational activities and scenarios for low-impact types of state-park and locale-appropriate lodging.

The collaborative study involves participation by the Blue Zones Project, Wahiawa Fresh! and the office of state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz.