Comedian Jo Koy gives fan the shirt off his back

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Comedian Jo Koy pulled out all the stops during his first sold out show at the Blaisdell Arena Wednesday night.

Oahu resident Dreelynn Choy Foo was one of thousands who went to Koy's sold out comedy show.

But she was the only one who left with some very special memorabilia.

"I can't really see good so I didn't realize that he came out and was thanking everybody and shaking everybody's hands and he had tried to thank me, but I wasn't paying attention, I was looking somewhere else. So he asked my sisters, is she okay," Foo said.

Foo has a retinal disease and auto immune disease that has caused her vision to severely deteriorate.

When the comedian found this out, he did something unexpected.

"At first I didn't realize what he was doing until he said it and he was saying, I'm going to give you my shirt, my sweater," Foo said.

"He just thanked me and apologized because he didn't realize my situation. And then told me to wear his hoodie. He told me 'make sure you wear my hoodie now.' So I put it on right after," Foo said.

She says she still can't believe this happened to her.

"Because of my situation and I've been so lucky and blessed." she said. "We just never thought he was going to come to our section and tell us hi. I mean what are the odds out of thousands and thousands of people?"

She added, "I just want to tell him, thank you so much. You're amazing you really are. Hawaii loves you."

Jo Koy also has shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The comedian is taping his Netflix special on the weekend shows.

Fans are asked to be in the arena by 7:30 p.m. sharp.

If you have tickets on the floor level, you are not allowed to bring any food or drinks.

You will not be able to use your phones for all the shows.

If you do, you run the risk of being escorted out of the arena.

