HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing 26-year-old Kauai man.

Theobhlius Erakdrik went missing Saturday evening after spearfishing in waters off ‘Anini beach.

The Coast Guard conducted 34 searches covering 465-square-miles, using aircraft and boats and enlisting the help of the Kauai Fire and Ocean Safety Departments.

Erakdrik was reported missing by his cousin, who was also spearfishing that day.