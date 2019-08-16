Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of boat found on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the owner of a 10-foot, white, fiberglass boat found on Waimea beach on Thursday.

An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew conducted a search of the area. Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress.

There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area. Anyone with information helping to identify the owner is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

Items found in the fiberglass boat includes gear, coolers, a fishing rod, and a gas tank.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued a UMIB, notified Kauai County dispatch and Kauai Department of Land and Natural Resources, and deployed the Dolphin aircrew. Kauai first responders queried beachgoers in the area who reported nothing unusual.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you can write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you.