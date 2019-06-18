Coast Guard responds to capsized vessel off Wailea, Maui

HONOLULU — Seven people are safe on shore after their 30-foot recreational vessel starting taking on water and capsized about 200 yards off Wailea, Maui, Monday.



Pollution responders are on scene assessing the area. There is a maximum potential fuel load of 10 gallons of gasoline aboard. A slight sheen was reported but is expected to dissipate naturally.



Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout and that the vessel remains partially submerged and may present a hazard to navigation.

At 12:43 p.m. Monday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from Station Maui personnel stating the captain of the vessel Manta Ray called to report the boat was taking on water. Seven people were aboard. Three swam to shore, four were transported to Kihei Boat Ramp by the station’s 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew.



The vessel owner is working with their insurance company to contract salvage. There are no reported injuries. Weather on scene is winds at five mph with 3-foot seas.