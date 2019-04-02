Coast Guard need help identifying owner of surfboard found adrift
HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an adrift surfboard found about seven miles off Honolulu, Tuesday morning.
Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress.
There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area. Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the surfboard is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.
At 9 a.m., Tuesday, watchstanders from the Sector Honolulu command center received notification about the adrift surfboard from a Coast Guard Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew. The boat crew was offshore conducting helicopter operations with two MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews from Air Station Barbers Point when they spotted and recovered the white and green surfboard.
The helicopter and boat crews conducted searches of the area.
The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you. The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores. Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.