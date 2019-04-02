Coast Guard need help identifying owner of surfboard found adrift

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard, Sector Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an adrift surfboard found about seven miles off Honolulu, Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress.



There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area. Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the surfboard is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.