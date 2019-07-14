Coast Guard, local agencies searching for missing person off Green Sand Beach, Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 24-year-old swimmer has been missing on the Big Island since Saturday.

The Coast Guard and Big Island fire crews are looking for him as he disappeared in the Green Sand Beach area.

“We are currently searching for a 24-year-old male who is reported to be visiting from Massachusetts,” said Charles Turner, command duty officer, Sector Honolulu. “He was last seen in black board shorts along the shoreline where his belongings were left. Anyone with information that may help in locating him are encouraged to notify the command center at 808-842-2600.”

At 6 p.m., Saturday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a call from a Hawaii Country Fire Department notifying them of the report received from a good Samaritan on the beach.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Barbers point searched throughout the night and will continue to do so throughout the day along with local partners.

Engaged in the Search are:

An MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Barbers Point

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) Crew

Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 MH-60R Seahawk helicopter aircrew from Marine Corps Base

Hawaii

Hawaii Hawaii County Fire Department helicopter and ground crews

Weather on scene is winds of 25 mph and seas up to 8 feet.