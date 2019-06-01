Capsized off of Ko Olina -- boater saved and uninjured

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the United States Coast Guard

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Crews from the Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department, and Ocean Safety worked together to rescue a boater after their 15-foot recreational vessel capsized off Ko’Olina, Friday.

Ocean Safety Jet ski operators rescued the boater and recovered the vessel, bringing the boater to the Barbers Point Boat Ramp.

There were no injuries reported, and Sector Honolulu responders confirmed no discharge of pollution.

“This is a great example of why operational safety equipment can make such a difference,” said Lt. Meagan Bowis, the command center chief at Sector Honolulu. “The mariner had a functioning Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) allowing immediate notification of an issue and coordination of a quick and efficient response with our local partners.”

At 9:59 a.m., Sector Honolulu Watchstanders received a report from Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Honolulu Watchstanders of the activated EPIRB alert a mile off Ko’Olina. Sector Honolulu Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) Notice and diverted a nearby Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew.

Sector Honolulu Watchstanders also notified the Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety who dispatched a fireboat crew and Jet ski operators to the scene.

Once on-scene, the Dolphin aircrew quickly located the boater clinging to his overturned vessel and vectored in the Ocean Safety Jet ski operators while the fireboat crew provided safety and support. Once the operator recovered the boater, the responders were able to right the vessel and tow it back to shore.

A large wave reportedly capsized the vessel. Weather on-scene was reportedly 11-mph winds and seas up to 2 feet.