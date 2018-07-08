Classic cars highlight college automotive program

HILO (KHON2) - Residents in Hilo got an up-close look at some sweet rides Saturday that hopefully inspired college applicants.

Dozens of classic cars, restored Volkswagens and lifted trucks were on display at the 2nd annual University of Hawaii Community College Auto Show at the Hilo campus.

The school has an auto body repair and painting program that started in 1966.

Alumnus Kelton Chang said, "If it wasn't for that program I wouldn't be where I am today, so I encourage anybody who has even a small curiosity about the trades to step in and apply. You know you never know what can come out of it."

"Students that enroll learn from basically start to finish. And the end result is that they'll be an entry level technician ready to go out in the field," said assistant professor Garrett Fujioka.

The auto body repair and painting program offers associate degrees and certificates.