Class action lawsuit filed against Diamond Resorts for alleged wage theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Workers at three hotels have filed a class action lawsuit against the hotels’ owner and operator Diamond Resorts alleging wage theft.

The lawsuit covers past and current employees of the Modern Honolulu, Kaanapali Beach Club on Maui and the Point at Poipu on Kauai.

It claims that employees at the hotels did not receive paychecks in a timely manner violating state law.

In response to the legal action, Diamond Resorts said in a statement: “We experienced an unfortunate payment processing error and have already reimbursed every impacted team member in full.”