City sites problem in sending short-term rental notices of violation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city is in the process of issuing notices of violation for those breaking the new vacation rental law.

The city says it is still in the process of investigating possible violators.

So far they’ve issued about 5,000 letters to home owners.

But not all of them are actually operating or advertising illegal short-term rentals. That process is holding up the issuance of notices of violation.

“You see an advertisement and that advertising has a pin,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “But it’s not the home that’s actually advertising. So if we were to go after the person who the pin is on they would get a notice of violation, and they’re not even actually renting their home illegally. They’re not even renting it. They live in it. So we want to make sure that when we send out that notice that where the pin is is where the violation is occurring.”

Anyone caught advertising a short-term rental outside a resort area faces fines of up to $10,000 a day.