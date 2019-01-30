City seeks artwork for new Hau‘ula Fire Station

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rendering of the new Hau‘ula Fire Station

Honolulu (KHON2) - Artists interested in creating an exterior work of art for the new Hau‘ula Fire Station are encouraged to submit their qualifications to the City and County of Honolulu Commission on Culture and the Arts by the deadline of Friday, May 3.

The work of art will be commissioned as part of the Art in City Buildings program for the new Hau‘ula Fire Station. The 9,873-square-foot fire station will house up to 18 firefighters, feature an energy efficient design, and is scheduled to be completed later this summer.

The Requests for Qualifications is open to all artists, or teams of artists, qualified to work for the City and County of Honolulu. The awarded budget for this project is $72,000.

The Commission on Culture and the Arts suggests that the theme of the work of art be related to the name of Hau‘ula, or the area of the Kaipapa‘u Ahupua‘a in the Ko‘olauloa District. For information about the project, artist eligibility, application requirements, and to submit an application, please visit www.callforentry.org/.