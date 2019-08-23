City responds to sanitary sewer overflow on Seaview Avenue in Manoa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Environmental Services (ENV) responded this afternoon to a sanitary sewer overflow at 2243 Seaview Ave.

ENV received the call at 12:43 p.m., arrived at the site at 1:15 p.m., and stopped the discharge at 2:40 p.m.

A faulty cured in place pipe liner caused 1,125 gallons of raw wastewater out a manhole. An ENV crew recovered 50 gallons with the remaining dissipating into the ground.

The state Department of Health was notified.

ENV cleaned, disinfected and deodorized the affected area.