Breaking News
Indictment in the IBEW Brian Ahakuelo case. Tune in to KHON2 News at 6!

City responds to sanitary sewer overflow on Seaview Avenue in Manoa

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
oahu generic island graphic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Environmental Services (ENV) responded this afternoon to a sanitary sewer overflow at 2243 Seaview Ave.

ENV received the call at 12:43 p.m., arrived at the site at 1:15 p.m., and stopped the discharge at 2:40 p.m.

A faulty cured in place pipe liner caused 1,125 gallons of raw wastewater out a manhole. An ENV crew recovered 50 gallons with the remaining dissipating into the ground.

The state Department of Health was notified.

ENV cleaned, disinfected and deodorized the affected area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story