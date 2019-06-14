City makes preparations to host national event

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hundreds of mayors from across the country will be meeting here in Honolulu in an annual conference that will be held in about two weeks. So how is the city preparing to host the event?

It's been over 50 years since Honolulu hosted the United States Conference of Mayors. We learned leaders will be discussing issues and solutions impacting various cities. At night, the city will be entertaining the delegates at popular attractions.

We're told more than a thousand people are attending the event, that includes more than 200 mayors and their families.

"One of things that we want to emphasize here is inclusion because of the great diversity that we have," said Economic Development Executive Director Ed Hawkins.

The city will be hosting nightly celebrations at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, Battleship USS Missouri, Iolani Palace, and the Hawaii Convention Center. Officials will be using buses to get them there.

"For example at Iolani Palace, we'll need access to that, and we have a big event on Ford Island at the USS Missouri but those occur on Saturday and Sunday so it shouldn't affect traffic for the locals that much," said Hawkins.

Hosting events like these costs money, the city tells us it received $3-million in sponsorships and has $100-thousand in city funds for the conference.

"The commitment from the very beginning has been that we do not use taxpayer money to pay for the events that we host in the evening," said Hawkins.

Park enforcement operations have also been underway last week at the Kakaako Gateway Park. Honolulu Police tell us officers went to several parks in Ala Moana, Makiki, and Moiliili. They've arrested 84 people and issued 350 citations.

In a statement, Police Chief Susan Ballard tells us the recent enforcement was in response to complaints about crime. A city spokesman says it's not related to the upcoming conference.

The Mayors' Conference will be held from June 28th to July 1st.