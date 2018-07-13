City helps people move into shelters

HONOLULU (KHON2) - City officials say they got 23 people off the streets of Oahu Wednesday night.

A crew did outreach.

They ended up taking 22 people to a shelter, and one to a detox facility.

It was all part of the HELP program.

"All of us came together because we wanted to provide an opportunity for people to get off the streets," said Office of Housing executive director Marc Alexander. "So we had shelter space arranged. We also provided them transportation. We had a bus from the city, a van from the city, and several police cruisers to take people and their things with dignity and respect."

Since April, they've moved 80 people off the streets.

