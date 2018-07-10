City revises plan for Ala Moana Regional Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Earlier this year, a public meeting regarding the future of Ala Moana Regional Park got heated.

Now, the city is revising its plans.

During the Jan. 29 meeting, many took issue with idea of taking away parking along the makai side of the park and expanding the promenade. The opposition prompted the Honolulu City Council to deny funding for those changes.

Revised plans for the parking improvements and promenade upgrades, along with several other renovation projects, were released in a new Draft Environment Impact Statement (EIS) Sunday.

The latest plan calls for:

Maintaining a majority of the makai parallel parking stalls along the park road (except for the area fronting the reorganized McCoy Pavilion parking lot).

Re-orienting a majority of the mauka parallel parking stalls along the park road to perpendicular parking, thereby adding 94 stalls to this particular parking area.

Keeping the grass area and plant life along the promenade while upgrading the path to a shared-use capacity, in compliance with the Complete Streets Ordinance and city Rules Relating to Water Quality.

"The majority of the makai parking was kept. We also heard from the residents that they wanted additional parking, and we've got 234 potentially additional parking," said Michele Nekota, city Department of Parks and Recreation director.

"We are grateful for the passion the public has shown for Ala Moana Regional Park, which has resulted in a better master plan," said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. "Ala Moana is 'The People's Park,' and the proposed improvements will ensure that it continues to thrive for generations to come. I hope more park users take the time to comment on the Draft EIS during the next 45 days."

Other projects highlighted in the draft EIS include:

Beach sand replenishment

Parking lot reconfiguration for McCoy Pavilion and Aina Moana (Magic Island)

Renovations to the edges of the drainage canals and two park ponds

Repairs to the canal bridge and the park entrance portals

Improved pedestrian access near Piikoi and Queen Streets

Adding a dog park and playground

Renovations to McCoy Pavilion and the Lawn Bowling area

Improvements to the high spot and Canoe Halau area

Click here to view the new Draft EIS in its entirety.

The public can continue to provide input on the proposed improvements until Aug. 22.

Click here for more information on how to submit your comments.