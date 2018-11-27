City and County of Honolulu to take action on climate change

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu mayor Kirk Caldwell says the city will be taking action to combat climate change.

This comes after the release of the U.S. National Climate assessment, which highlights potential damage due to sea level rise and a change in weather patterns.

He says he will be working with Honolulu's Office of Climate Change to come up with solutions.

"We need to wean ourselves off of fossil fuels, all of us," said Kirk Caldwell, Honolulu Mayor. "Starting with our city fleet, with our private fleet, with the burning of oil and coal at our electric facilities, our ships and some day, even our airlines."

He will also take a look at raising areas and securing underground infrastructure.