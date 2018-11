HONOLULU (KHON2) - There will be Christmas parades taking place on Friday.

The Liliha Palama Christmas parade will go from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Then from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Kalihi Business Association will have marchers, floats and bands make its way from Kalihi Union Church to Kam Shopping Center.

From 7 to 9:30 p.m. the Waikiki Holiday Parade will have 4,000 marchers, 40 vehicles and 38 bands. It will start at Saratoga Road and end at Kapiolani Park.