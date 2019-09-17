Chinatown businesses urged to use city-issued yellow trash bags

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In an effort to keep trash off the streets of Chinatown, the city is re-emphasizing its new policy.

Businesses in the area are required to place trash into bags to be picked up every morning.

To help, the city will be providing these businesses with yellow trash bags through January of next year.

After that businesses will need to purchase their own yellow bags from a city-approved vendor.

We spoke with one business owner who did not want to be identified who said. this new solution won’t stop people from ripping open the bags and spewing trash everywhere.

<chinatown business owner: “It’s a good solution for the city workers where it’s not messy,” said a Chinatown business owner. “But in terms of having it ripped open by homeless or whoever passing by, it’s like Christmas every day. It’ll still be ripped open. It’s still a plastic bag. A knife will just rip it open, fingers will rip it open.”

The city will not pick up trash that’s not in the bag.