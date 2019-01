The Department of Education confirmed that someone tried to grab a child today along Fort Barrette Road in Kapolei.

Ho'okele Elementary School sent a letter to parents.

The letter said the incident happened around 3 p.m. this afternoon, during A-plus and that the student was playing on the field when two people in black hoodies and white masks grabbed the student.

The child got away.

The incident was reported to Honolulu Police.