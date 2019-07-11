Cherished wedding ring stolen before ceremony

Tiffany Chen is from Hawaii, but now lives with her husband in San Francisco. The pair came to Oahu for a second ceremony.

Tuesday night someone broke into the vacation rental they are staying at in Manoa and took all their valuables, but one item can never be replaced.

Albert Chen, proposed with mother’s wedding ring and said, “The only thing that really matters is her wedding ring which was my mom’s wedding ring. So you know stuff is stuff. It can be replaced however financially painful but that wedding ring is from my mom and I proposed to Tiffany with it so if anyone has information we’ll forgive you for everything. Obviously you need it more than us, but the ring can’t be replaced, so if you can find it in your heart, to return, we would greatly appreciate it.”

The couple filed a police report, but they are hoping whoever stole the ring will give them back.

If you have any information call police.