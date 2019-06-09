Chefs battle for charity money in poke recipe competition
HONOLULU (KHON2) - The second annual Foodland Poke Battle happened on Saturday at Foodland Farms Ala Moana.
Six local chefs made original poke creations at poke stations throughout the store.
Customers sampled the poke and voted for their favorite.
Chefs competing:
Roy Yamaguchi, Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi
Dish: Kampachi Poke; Charity: IMUA Family Services
Wade Ueoka, MW Restaurant
Dish: Vegetable Poke; Charity: HUGS
Brian Nagai, Foodland
Dish: Garlic Shoyu Ahi & Hamachi Poke; Charity: Hawaii Baptist Academy
Kyle Higa, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa
Dish: "Crunchy" Furikake Poke; Charity: Lanakila Meals on Wheels
Jason Peel, Kapiolani Community College
Dish: Ahi Poke X.O. Style; Charity: Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Diamond Head
Chris Garnier, Leeward Community College
Dish: Big Island Abalone & Kauai Prawn Poke;
The winning chef will receive $5,000 for his favorite Hawaii charity.
The battle was in partnership with the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival.
The winner for 2019 is Brian Nagai of Foodland.
