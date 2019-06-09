Chefs battle for charity money in poke recipe competition

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The second annual Foodland Poke Battle happened on Saturday at Foodland Farms Ala Moana.

Six local chefs made original poke creations at poke stations throughout the store.

Customers sampled the poke and voted for their favorite.

Chefs competing:

Roy Yamaguchi, Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi

Dish: Kampachi Poke; Charity: IMUA Family Services



Wade Ueoka, MW Restaurant

Dish: Vegetable Poke; Charity: HUGS



Brian Nagai, Foodland

Dish: Garlic Shoyu Ahi & Hamachi Poke; Charity: Hawaii Baptist Academy



Kyle Higa, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Dish: "Crunchy" Furikake Poke; Charity: Lanakila Meals on Wheels



Jason Peel, Kapiolani Community College

Dish: Ahi Poke X.O. Style; Charity: Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Diamond Head



Chris Garnier, Leeward Community College

Dish: Big Island Abalone & Kauai Prawn Poke;

The winning chef will receive $5,000 for his favorite Hawaii charity.

The battle was in partnership with the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival.

The winner for 2019 is Brian Nagai of Foodland.