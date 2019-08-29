Chapel built by Portuguese immigrants in need of repair

A chapel that was built by Portuguese immigrants more than 100 years ago is in dire need of repairs. We were told many Portuguese congregated in the Punchbowl area because it reminded them of their homeland.

Members of the Punchbowl Holy Ghost said the chapel is in need of $2-4 million worth of repairs to fix mostly the exterior.

“It’s our history in this area, Punchbowl area, it’s been here all these years serving. The community would come when we have our celebrations, our occasions after Easter.

To donate, you can check out the Punchbowl Holy Ghosts’s Facebook page.