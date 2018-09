KONA (KHON2) - Tropical Storm Olivia has caused some noticeable weather changes on the west side of the big island.

KHON2's Sarah Mattison was Kona Wednesday morning and reported there being significantly more humidity in the area. Normally that area is generally dry.

The wind has also picked up, making the oceans' waves much choppier.

There were also no road or school closures to report in that area.