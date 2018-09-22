Ceremony honors prisoners of war, missing service members

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Across the country Friday, American prisoners of war and service members still missing were honored for their tremendous sacrifices to defend our liberty.

A ceremony took place at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

The ceremony also honored American soldiers killed in the Korean War.

Their remains were flown to Hawaii last month to be identified, and on Thursday, the first two identities were released: Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel of Indiana and Army Pfc. William H. Jones of North Carolina.

We spoke to the son of one of the soldiers following the ceremony.

"They bring you in to get a special room just for the family, and they have them (the remains) in an Army blanket, which I've slept under many times, and then they very tenderly open it up and you see, it's all bones really, and it sounds sort of, like I said, macabre, but it's my father. It's what I have," said Charles McDaniel Jr.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed annually on the third Friday in September.

More than 80,000 American soldiers and military personnel remain missing or unaccounted for from WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War, and the Cold War.