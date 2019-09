Happy Birthday to Sally Yukiko Murata, who just turned 102 years old on Tuesday.

We celebrated her birthday for the last 2 years here on Wake Up 2day, and her daughter says she considers a birthday greeting from KHON2 as her very best good luck charm.

It’s working!

It’s been another year of health and happiness for Sally.

We’re told she even added more activities to her busy schedule at the Lanakila Senior Center where she’s a member of the Japanese, Okinawan and Portuguese culture clubs.