Celebrating Women: Kumu Hula Mapuana de Silva

Kumu Hula and Cultural Practicioner Mapuana de Silva has a passion for passing down traditional Hawaiian hula.

She has dedicated her life to teaching hula in the footsteps of kupuna to new generations of students at her Kailua halau Mohala Ilima, where she has 14 classes a week.

Her mission is to perpetuate Hawaiian culture and for her students to blossom and be living examples of Hawaiian values such stewardship and humility.

Many of her students have gone on to become Kumu Hula themselves, a testament to her teaching and love for Hawaiian hula that she works tirelessly to keep alive one student, one dance, one chant at a time.

Website: http://halaumohalailima.info