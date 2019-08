Birthday wishes this morning are for Pansy Kuuleialoha Aila.

She was born on May 28th, 1928. Pansy has 6 children, 11 grand children, 17 great-grand children, and 2 great-great-grand children!

She is a proud graduate of Kamehameha School and worked at Tripler Hospital for many years.

Pansy never learned to drive a car, but she still takes the bus everywhere and going strong 87 years later.

Happy Birthday from all of your ‘ohana!