Birthday wishes this morning are for Helen Ornellas Medeiros who celebrates her 94th birthday. She was born in Makaweli Camp on Kauai and was a housewife known for her cooking and baking. Helen was married to the late Abel Medeiros.

Happy Birthday from Suzette and Bill Kane as well as your grandsons: Dillon, Chauncey and Ryanon and the rest of your `ohana!