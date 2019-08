HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Rene Kubo.

She’s celebrated her 100th on August 3rd.

The former owner of the iconic Bete Mu’u enjoys applique handwork, coloring, crafts and travelling.

She will be headed to Las Vegas this coming weekend

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

