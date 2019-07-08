Celebrating Our Kupuna: Happy Birthday John Duponte

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named John Duponte who just celebrated his 95th birthday over the weekend.

John was married to the love of his life, Beatrice Deponte for 65 years, before she passed away.

He’s a U.S. veteran and foreman for a furniture shop and enjoys spending time with family.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

Don’t forget if you’d like to recognize a loved one just click here.

“Celebrating Our Kupuna” airs every Monday at 7:25 a.m. on Wake Up 2day.