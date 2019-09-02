Celebrating Our Kupuna: Happy Birthday Edward Yamaguchi and Sylvia Choy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize two special kupuna who are celebrating birthdays.

Edward Yamaguchi celebrated his 91st birthday. He loves music and enjoys playing his ukulele at the Hawaii Kai Retirement Community.

Keep it going Edward and happy birthday from all of us at Wake Up 2Day!

We also want to celebrate Sylvia Choy. She just turned 95 last month.

The fashion designer sees beauty in everything.

Happy birthday, Sylvia, from all of us at Wake Up 2Day!

Don’t forget if you’d like to recognize a loved one, click here

“Celebrating Our Kupuna” airs every Monday at 7:25 a.m. on Wake Up 2day.

