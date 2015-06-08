Celebrating Our Kupuna: Aurelio Javellana

Happy Birthday Aurelia Javellana!

Aurelia was born on Kapa`a, Kauai on June 3, 1935.

He attended Kapa`a school from the first grade through high school, graduating in 1954.

He joined the US Army and served for two years. He was stationed in Korea and on Oahu.

Aurelio was working at the HECO’s Generation Department as a plant supervisor for 34 years.

He got married in 1962 and has two sons, Nathan and Damien. He now loves to spend time with his four grandchildren.

Happy Birthday from all of your ‘ohana!