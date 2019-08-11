Celebrating Korean Culture at the 17th Annual Korean Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many people gathered at victoria ward park today for the 17th Annual Korean Festival.

It kicked off this morning just before noon and is still going on. Crowds got to enjoy Korean dishes, dancing, and music.

There was also a kimchee eating contest as well as booths offering handcrafted products.

The goal of the festival is to promote and teach Korean culture.

“Our message was to help promote the Korean culture, products, entertainment. And I think we’ve accomplished that. We have entertainment from Korea, we have these local K-Pop kids that love Korean music, and their heart is in it.”

The festival ends at 8 tonight.