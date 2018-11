Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Small Business Saturday is Saturday, Nov. 24.

It's a day that celebrates the local shops in your neighborhood.



It all began in 2010 when small businesses were feeling the effects of an economic recssion.

In an effort to boost sales, American Express launched Small Business Saturday.



Just one year after that launch, local officials across the country took notice and promoted it.

By 2012 all 50 states took part in the day.