Casting call for Samoan actors in Hawaii for Taika Waititi film

There is a casting call for speaking roles in a movie about the soccer team from American Samoa. The film is directed by Taika Waititi, best known as the director of Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt For The Wilderpeople. It is an adaptation of the award-winning documentary film Next Goal Wins, which followed the national soccer team of American Samoa as they chased their World Cup dreams.

The casting call is searching for male actors between the ages of 16-50, and fa’afine actors between the ages of 20-30. All applicants must be available in Hawaii from mid-October through mid-December.

To apply, send the following information to utahmoviecasting@gmail.com:

1) name

2) photo “headshot” of your face (cell phone photo is fine but no glasses, sunglasses, hats, filters, additional people, etc)

3) phone number

4) location (City where you live)

5) height

6) sports experience

Soccer and acting experience is a plus, but not a requirement.