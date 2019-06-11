Cashing in un-used gift cards is up to the governor

HONOLULU (KHON) - How would you like a little more cash in your pocket?

Small balances left on gift cards in your wallet could be redeemable for cash -- under a bill awaiting Governor David Ige's signature.

State Representative Scot Matayoshi proposed the law that would require any company that issues gift cards -- to treat those gift cards more like cash, than they already do.

Once the balance on the card drops below five dollars -- the company would be required to give the remaining cash value back to the customer -- in actual cash.

"So, instead of the store just getting to hold onto it, hoping you'll lose the card, hoping you never spend the card, when there's a dollar or two dollars, thirty cents, left, and getting an unexpected windfall from them, maybe not unexpected, the consumer gets their money back, to spend it on something else."

Matayoshi's bill would get every penny of the gifts you've been given, into your hands.

The State Office of Consumer Protection suppports the bill -- noting in testimony before lawmakers that twelve states have similar laws.

Matayoshi says, "This is already a proven concept. Actually, California has the same thing except it's $10 or less, instead of $5."

The State Office of Consumer Protection also testified that nationwide, billions of dollars on gift cards go un-spent each year.

There is strong opposition from industry groups.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association told lawmakers:

"This bill will create an operational nightmare for many … quick-service restaurants."

Retail Merchants of Hawaii warned that:

The "cash back would also apply to free gift cards that companies give away as promotions."

And the Hawaii Food Industry Association noted that "many gift cards ... can be purchased at one location and used at a different place."

So the company that sold the card, would not be the one forced to pay off the under-five dollar balance.

Matayoshi says, "This bill really is about protecting the consumers, this bill is really about getting money back into the hands of consumers, and that's not money rightfully in the possession of those companies."

Governor Ige will be back in the islands next week. until then, his intention to sign the bill -- or not -- is unknown.